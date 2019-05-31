Classes canceled after Freon leak at Wellesley elementary school

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Freon leak at an elementary school in Wellesley prompted an early dismissal for students on Friday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the Sprague Elementary School at 401 School St. found a minor leak in the building’s air conditioning system, according to the Wellesley Fire Department.

The school was evacuated as a precaution and to allow for necessary repairs.

No injuries were reported and no one fell ill.

The school will not reopen Friday.

