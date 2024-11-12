MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - The teachers strikes on the North Shore will continue Wednesday after negotiators failed to reach a deal, meaning up to 10,000 students will be at home and see their summer vacations pushed back and shortened.

The three unions are united in one fight, pushing for what they describe as fair contracts and safer schools.

Marblehead

Marblehead union members claim their pay is lower than nearly every other North Shore district, which they say is a big reason why 20 percent of teachers left Marblehead schools last year alone.

Teachers have been working without a new contract since August. The district said it has made a fair offer that keeps all teachers employed and keeps class sizes intact.

“Marblehead is one of the lowest paid districts in the region, which, people hear Marblehead and they don’t make that assumption, but we are one of the lowest paid,” one striking staff member said Tuesday.

“It’s now year after year I watch great teachers flee for another town. They’re making $5,000, $10,000, $20,000 more,” said Michael Lavender, a Marblehead teacher and coach.

The school committee held a news conference Tuesday morning.

“Our children’s teachers decided to turn their backs on their classrooms this morning. We want our school doors open, but so far, the MEA is refusing to consider realistic options that are in the best interest of our students,” said Jennifer Schaeffner, of the Marblehead School Committee.

“Unfortunately, the 34 percent increase the union is proposing is not affordable, nor is it warranted by the market,” she continued.

Now, a group of parents are filing a petition in Lawrence Superior Court for emergency injunctive relief, to allow Marblehead students to participate in athletics and extracurricular activities during the strike.

“Kids are looking for reasons why, and they are also looking for how can we convince you to make this happen? They don’t have that voice, but as parents, we do,” said John Wales, who is behind the lawsuit.

Some parents said they are concerned about the emotional toll the strike is having on the students.

“I am incredibly upset for the kids. They are devastated,” said parent Michael Weed.

Gloucester

In order to meet teachers’ salary demands, the mayor of Gloucester said the city would either have to raise taxes by roughly $400 or make significant cuts to other city agencies.

Two dozen teachers would also likely be laid off.

“The potential budget cuts would likely fall on our police, fire, and public works departments, because those are the only city departmentswith budgets large enough to close the gap,” Mayor Greg Verga said.

By continuing their strike, the teachers are defying a court order to return to their classrooms.

“Doesn’t that say volumes about where the state of education is in Massachusetts?” asked Gloucester teacher Eric Leigh.

On Tuesday morning, Gloucester School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy confirmed mediation began again at 9 a.m.

“We are committed to finding a common ground as quickly as possible, and are working tirelessly to do so,” Clancy said in a statement. “Our children have now lost two days of learning, extracurricular activities, and access to necessary services due to the illegal teacher’s strike. This is unacceptable. It is our hope that today brings productive conversations that move both sides closer to an agreement.”

Beverly

In Beverly, the school committee said the two sides have been at the negotiating table for 39 hours.

The city said progress has been made and talks will continue in good faith.

Without knowing when their kids can go back to class, parent reaction in Beverly has been mixed.

“It sounds like every effort has been made to pay them on par with or better than surrounding communities,” said Tim Miller, a Beverly parent.

Matthew Nutter, another Beverly parent, said “the teachers are great and I think they at least deserve pay similar to the other towns around here.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

