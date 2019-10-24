Classes canceled as Dedham teachers prepare to strike

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes are to be put on hold in Dedham indefinitely as the teachers prepare to strike

The teachers union and Dedham Public Schools met Thursday in an attempt to reach a new contract after nearly two years of negotiations, but both sides left disappointed.

Educators say they are fighting for better benefits, new policies for students’ use of technology and a means for addressing sexual harassment.

“The members of the DEA have not been treated fairly or with any sort of respect since we started bargaining this contract nearly two years ago,” said Dedham Education Association President Tim Dwyer. “We were pushed into taking this extreme step and want to return to the bargaining table so we can get back to the classroom.”

The Massachusetts Teacher’s Association released a statement expressing their support for the strike reading in part, “With their inadequate proposals and their snail’s pace of bargaining, the superintendent and School Committee have sent a clear message: We do not value the educators who teach our children.

School officials released a statement saying they are “disheartened” that the union walked away from the table instead of continuing to work toward an agreement.

“Unfortunately, the ones most hurt by this decision are the students and their families,” officials said. “With all District decisions, the security and emotional well-being of our PreK – 12 students is of foremost concern.”

The vote to strike comes weeks before both sides are scheduled to meet with an independent arbitrator for a fact-finding session where both sides will work to reach a fair contract.

There will with no school for preschool through grade 12 students in the seven district schools on Friday, October 25.

