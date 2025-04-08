LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes were canceled at a Lynnfield school Tuesday after a written threat was found on campus, police said.

The threat was located in a bathroom of Our Lady of Assumption School Monday morning, police said, prompting officials to cancel school on Tuesday as a precaution.

Lynnfield police said dogs were brought in through the school Monday, and officials spoke with students and parents as well.

The principal said the school was put on lockdown while police investigated. An investigation is ongoing.

