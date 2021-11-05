BOSTON (WHDH) - Classes at a school in Dorchester have been canceled for a second day as the principal recovers after being knocked unconscious by a student on Wednesday, officials said.

The 16-year-old student appeared in Dorchester Juvenile Court Thursday in connection with the assault of Principal Patricia Lampron and another staffer outside of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office announced.

She is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over age 60 or disabled resulting in serious bodily injury, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery on a public employee.

A judge set her bail at $5,000 and ordered that she stay away from and have no contact with the victims, stay away from the school, submit to GPS monitoring, and remain under home confinement if she is able to post bail, the DA’s office said.

The alleged assault happened on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. when the DA’s office says Lampron approached the teen and told her to leave school grounds during dismissal.

The teen allegedly grabbed Lampron’s hair and punched her repeatedly in the head.

Lampron fell to the ground and was rendered unconscious for several minutes, according to the DA’s office.

School safety officers detained the teen until Boston police arrived while other school personnel tended to Lampron.

Lampron was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries but is currently back home recovering.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says the district “does not tolerate violence. We do not tolerate any of these kinds of acts. I am so concerned and was immediately concerned for the welfare of Principal Lampron.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins added that “The role of teachers and school employees in shaping the lives of our young people cannot be understated. They deserve our gratitude and respect, as well as the protection of the law. My office is here to support them, to hold offenders accountable and to work in partnership to ensure the wellbeing of our educators, students and communities.”

Police are investigating another act of violence after a knife reportedly fell out of a student’s pocket during a fight Thursday at John W. McCormack Middle School in Dorchester.

A staff member hit the back of their head on a locker and split their ear open while trying to break up that fight, police said.

No additional information regarding this incident has been released.

