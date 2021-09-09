WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A propane gas leak prompted officials at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield to cancel classes on Thursday and Friday.

Students were held outside the building before the start of school on Thursday after an odor of propane had been detected inside the building, according to a release issued by Superintendent David DiBarri.

The students were taken to nearby Wakefield High School for dismissal.

Wakefield Fire Department first responders were able to determine the leak was coming from the metal shop.

Classes on Friday have also been canceled to allow contractors from Eastern Propane and New England Propane to repair the leak and ensure classes resume on Monday.

