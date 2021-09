CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes at Concord Middle School have been delayed by two hours on Tuesday due to a water main break.

Concord Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Hunter sent out a message to families that there is no water at both middle school buildings due to the main break.

No additional information has been released.

From Dr. Hunter, Superintendent of Schools:

September 28, 2021

Dear Families:

We just learned of a water main break that resulted in no water at both middle school buildings. As a result, there is a 2 hour delay. We will provide any updates as we have them. — Concord MS (@CMS_ConcordMA) September 28, 2021

