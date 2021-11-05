LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes at Lawrence High School were dismissed early Friday after a blaze broke out in a bathroom, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the school found a trash can that had been set on fire, according to Lawrence Public Schools.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

School officials say the campus will reopen on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

