Classes resume after threat against Peabody Veterans Memorial High School prompts police response

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes were delayed while police investigated a social media threat against Peabody Veterans Memorial High School on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers and K9 units swept the Lowell Street high school but found no evidence to substantiate the threat, according to the Peabody Police Department.

Students were ordered to stay out of the school but they have since been allowed back inside.

Police say the threat was posted to a social media platform.

Details on the nature of the threat were not immediately available.

