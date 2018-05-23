TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Taunton schools are reopening Wednesday after officials canceled classes Tuesday due to the discovery of a threatening note.

An employee at Taunton High School found the anonymous note at the end of class Monday, Taunton Superintendent Julie Hackett said. This prompted the closures of the high school and Parker Middle School as officials investigated.

“The threat had today’s date on it,” Taunton police Lt. Eric Nichols said. “We needed investigative time to determine whether that threat was credible or not.”

Students will make up the missed day in June, Hackett said.

An added police presence will be at each school throughout the day.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)