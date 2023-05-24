DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes resumed at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers on Wednesday, two days after authorities said an officer’s firearm accidentally went off while police were responding to what turned out to be a “swatting” hoax call.

The incident prompted a lockdown in the school and sent some students fleeing buildings as state and local police descended on the campus.

Monday’s incident happened after police said they received a report of an active shooter.

Police said officers were able to quickly determine that there didn’t seem to be a threat or active shooter. The situation escalated, though, when sources told 7NEWS a responding officer’s gun misfired in a bathroom in the school’s Benjamin Hall.

The incident remains under investigation.

St. John’s Prep is offering counseling. Learn more about resources to help children deal with trauma here.

