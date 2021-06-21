LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes resumed Monday at the University of Massachusetts — Lowell after a cybersecurity incident disrupted the campus.

UMass Lowell announced Monday that most of its IT systems are back online; however, some business operations may be limited as network and phone systems continue to be brought back.

The university suspended access to its campus network last week in response to the cybersecurity incident that remains under investigation.

“This has been a challenging week and we apologize to our students and employees and thank them for their patience,” said Steve O’Riordan, UMass Lowell vice chancellor for finance and operations.

He added that employees in IT and across the campus have worked long hours in recent days to securely restore access for the campus community.

