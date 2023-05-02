WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes will resume Tuesday at a West Newbury school after a refrigerant leak in the HVAC system caused a “strange odor” on Monday, forcing the school to evacuate and sending multiple students to the hospital.

West Newbury Police and Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said an initial call came in around 9:40 a.m. reporting a strange smell coming from a science lab in the middle school area of the Pentucket Middle-High School.

Four students were transported to area hospitals after they started feeling dizzy and nauseous, according to Dwyer. About 39 others were checked out at the scene and released to their parents. Dwyer said all students impacted by this incident are expected to be okay.

At one point, the situation was considered a hazardous materials incident, prompting a large emergency response.

Prior to Tuesday’s reopening, officials say the HVAC unit was shut off and the middle school area of the building was vented to disperse the odor.

The school is now working to repair the affected unit.

