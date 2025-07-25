BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a bumpy start, literally, for some local newlyweds.

After her Watertown wedding last month, Varteni Akian, her new husband Steve, and their entire wedding party were delayed on their way to the reception when their party bus jammed under a low bridge on Storrow Drive.

“It was definitely classic Boston,” Akian said.

The driver was able to back up and take an alternate route, delaying their arrival by only about 5 minutes.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)