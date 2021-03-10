‘Classic Gilbert’: Mini-horse spotted galloping down street in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A mini horse went on a big adventure in Rehoboth and his owners say this is not the first time their wild “stallion” has been on the run.

Someone snapped a picture of little Gilbert racing down Anawan Street Tuesday.

His owner, Holly Brown-Ayers said he is a bit of an escape artist and was on the lamb about a month ago too.

They say they had no idea Gilbert was gone until they saw the photo.

“I went on Facebook and saw on our community page this picture of him galloping down the road, escaped from the yard,” Brown-Ayers said. “So, we actually would’ve had no idea that he had escaped because by the time I saw the post he was already back in his pen. But that’s classic Gilbert.”

Brown-Ayers said his brothers and sisters — which comprise of four goats and two alpacas — like to wander off from time to time as well.

