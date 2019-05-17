Classroom fire prompts closure of Hingham High School

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that prompted Hingham High School to close Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to the school on Union Street around 5:20 a.m. found flames on top of a desk in a classroom with computers in it, Deputy Fire Chief William Powers said.

The sprinkler system activated, allowing the flames to stay in the one room.

The building sustained heavy water and smoke damage.

“A school is a very tough building to ventilate because of the multiple classrooms,” Powers said. “It’s a tough thing to get rid of the odor of smoke.”

Powers added that the blaze does not appear suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

No school at Hingham High School today. The Hingham Fire Department has put out a fire that started early this morning, but school is cancelled for all HHS students. — Hingham Public Schools (@HinghamSchools) May 17, 2019

