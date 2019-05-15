Classroom fire prompts closure of Wellesley elementary school

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that prompted an elementary school in Wellesley to close Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to Hunnewell Elementary School on Cameron Street for a report of a fire inside around 7:30 a.m. found heavy flames coming from a back window.

One classroom sustained fire damage, while a second sustained smoke and water damage.

The flames broke out before students arrived at school, officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The state fire marshal is assisting with an investigation.

BREAKING: Hunnewell School is CLOSED due to a small fire no one has been injured. pic.twitter.com/kd0VLs1OzI — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) May 15, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)