CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University held an inauguration ceremony to honor their new president Claudine Gay on Friday.

Gay will be the first ever Black president and the second woman to hold the position at the Ivy League school.

Hundreds of people stood in the rain at Harvard Yard to support her appointment as 30th president of Harvard.

“I stand here today, humbled by the prospect of leading Harvard, emboldened by the trust you have placed in me, and energized to your own commitment to this singular institution and to the common cause of higher education,” Gay said at the inauguration. “I am grateful beyond measure to the governing boards for placing their confidence in me.”

Gay began her new position as president in July.

President Claudine Gay has arrived 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6VEnJvxwj5 — Harvard University (@Harvard) September 29, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)