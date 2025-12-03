HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull sits right by the ocean on the South Shore where fishing is a way of life. So what could be more festive at the holidays than a tree made of lobster traps?

After a lot of sweat and planning, the tree was lit up at Mariner Park Saturday night.

The tree is made up of 360 lobster traps, and Ann Goldman, along with her friends, thought it was magical inside.

“It was quite amazing, I couldn’t believe it!” Goldman said. “I’m like, is there an entrance? And I’m like, ‘well I have to go in!'”

In prior years there had been no hollow tree and no entrance to go inside. But the town’s building commissioner smelled trouble this time around, so he cut off access.

“This is a very windy location,” Bartley Kelly said, Hull Building Commissioner. “These have been put up in the past where traps have blown off the top, and my thing is, I don’t want to have anyone [get] hit with a lobster trap. They weigh about 50 pounds, coming down about 35 feet, it’s gonna hurt, if not injure or kill somebody.”

A man who organized the display said he’s disappointed people can’t walk inside. He said they used Marine grade zip ties to secure the traps, something they did not do when he and friends built the first holiday tree.

Justin Goodwin said he’s working with the town manager on a plan to allow people to safely walk inside the holiday display.

