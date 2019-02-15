‘Clean off your snow’: Ice flies off tractor-trailer, injures girl in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was injured by a chunk of ice that flew off a tractor-trailer in Andover and crashed through the windshield of a car on Thursday.

Troopers received several calls about 1:45 p.m. from motorists reporting that a large piece of ice had just come off a tractor-trailer on Route 495 northbound and smashed the windshield of a 2018 Toyota, according to state police.

A girl who was riding in the Toyota was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

Amanda Grenier, whose daughter was injured in the incident, said it happened quickly.

“We were just driving and an 18-wheeler was in front of us and snow was on top of their car. The snow, I think it was ice, went right through my windshield,” she said. “It broke right through the windshield and hit her. He’s seen exactly what he did and kept driving.”

Grenier said her daughter was in a booster seat in the back seat of the car when the ice came through the windshield.

She also had advice for tractor-trailer drivers.

“Clean off your snow. If cars have to do it, 18-wheelers have to do it,” Grenier said. “Luckily, my daughter didn’t get that hurt, but it could’ve been a lot worse.”

A witness to the incident provided police with the license plate of the tractor-trailer.

