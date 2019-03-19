Clean-up crews struggling to remove oil from South Boston World War II memorial

BOSTON (WHDH) - A senseless act of vandalism at the World War II memorial on Castle Island in South Boston has left residents outraged and state officials struggling to repair the damage.

Troopers responding to a report of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. Monday determined that someone had splashed or poured what appeared to be motor oil on the granite memorial, according to a state police spokesman.

On Tuesday, state police noted that “because of the nature of the substance thrown on the memorial, clean up has proven difficult.”

Tom Troy, who went to visit the memorial that bears his uncle’s name, was dismayed by the damage.

“I’m terribly angry that some individual would perform a cowardly act like this,” he said.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn was also shocked by what happened.

“I’m outraged at what took place in South Boston,” he said. “This isn’t reflective of the people in South Boston. We respect and admire our veterans and military families.”

Anyone with information is asked to call state police barracks in South Boston at 617-740-7710.

People in the South Boston community are determined to see the #WWII Memorial restored. This morning they raised the American Flag while others tested various cleaning products. #7news #vandalism pic.twitter.com/jX0VSrFnmw — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 19, 2019

The struggle continues this morning to try to remove the stains off of Southie’s #WWII Memorial. Police are investigating who is responsible. #7news pic.twitter.com/SMhdKd7Y5w — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 19, 2019

