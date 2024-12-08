BOSTON (WHDH) - A clean-up effort is underway after oil spilled into the Muddy River near the Longwood MBTA stop in Boston and left birds and animals in the area covered in a layer of oil.

Crews responding to the spill on the Brookline/Boston line Sunday afternoon found dozens of birds drenched in oil and deployed booms to absorb the substance, according to the Boston Fire Department. The Department of Environmental Protection was also notified and responded to the scene.

The visible sheen on the water and the distressed birds had area residents worried.

“They’re not even moving,” said Ricky Dunham. “They’re just sitting there letting people get really close to them, which isn’t normal. So, it’s not good to see.”

Jane Newhouse from the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue said, “I know they struggle to fly and they have sensitive respiratory systems so those fumes can’t be good for them. It’s strong for me even going near where that is.”

Crews worked quickly to contain the spill to prevent it from spreading into the Charles River.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

