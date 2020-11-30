Clean up efforts underway after strong storm hits Mass.

(WHDH) — Destructive winds sent trees toppling across the state Monday night now, clean up efforts are underway

The force of the wind ripped the siding off Elizabeth Buenrostro’s East Boston home.

“It was shaking the house,” she said. “I could hear it through the windows, shaking my bed, pretty strong.”

The powerhouse storm caused problems in Westboro where a tree came down and landed on the roof of a home.

In Hopkington, a police car took the brunt of the damage when a tree came crashing down onto its roof, blowing out its back window.

While Officer Powers was out on patrol blocking a street where a tree and wires were down, another tree fell striking his cruiser and causing significant damage! Thankfully he was not injured. Please stay home while your public safety officers work through this damaging storm! pic.twitter.com/jdKyV3sxVf — Hopkintonpolice (@Hopkintonpolice) November 30, 2020

On Brooks Street in Medford, a massive tree landed on a car, narrowly missing an apartment building. In East Boston, another tree fell on Bennington Street forcing police to close the road until it was cut up and hauled away.

In West Roxbury, a large branch fell onto a car in a parking lot. No one was injured.

In Ashland, emergency crews sent out a post reminding residents to stay safe and to give downed powerlines a wide berth.

Around 5:30 p.m., Hopedale fire crews rushed to a home in town where a downed tree struck a home and caused a partial structural collapse.

The home was occupied at the time but again, no one was injured.

At one point more than 50,000 homes and businesses were left without power statewide.

