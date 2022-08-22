BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are in clean-up-mode after putting out a burning rental truck on a Mass Pike exit Monday, closing the ramp for Exit 131 eastbound in the process.
MassDOT announced the exit’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.
Boston Fire crews were able to put out the flames thanks in-part to a hose they ran some 50 feet off of the ramp and to a hydrant down below, according to a tweet.
Details on what may have caused the fire or if there were any injuries have not yet been released yet.
