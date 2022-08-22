BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are in clean-up-mode after putting out a burning rental truck on a Mass Pike exit Monday, closing the ramp for Exit 131 eastbound in the process.

MassDOT announced the exit’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.

Boston Fire crews were able to put out the flames thanks in-part to a hose they ran some 50 feet off of the ramp and to a hydrant down below, according to a tweet.

Companies on the Mass Pike ramp at a U-Haul filled with mattresses that was on fire. Companies had to access a water supply from 50 ft below and some of the debris on fire landed on a roof of a shed below that they had to putout. There is a major cleanup underway. pic.twitter.com/QBWh1xWp91 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 22, 2022

Details on what may have caused the fire or if there were any injuries have not yet been released yet.

Vehicle Fire in #Cambridge on I-90 EB, At Exit 131. The Ramp to Exit 131 is currently closed. Expect delays — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 22, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)