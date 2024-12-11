BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The state Department of Environmental Protection has put a system in place to clean up and collect the oil and contamination concerns stemming from the recent heating oil spill in the Muddy River in Brookline over the weekend.

The condition of the river has improved, authorities said, but Wednesday’s rain and wind is expected to make clean up efforts more difficult.

The New England Wildlife Center has cleaned about 35 birds that were covered in oil.

Crews will continue to monitor the area over the next few days.

