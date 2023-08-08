Related
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are out in force restoring power and clearing downed tress after officials with the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Massachusetts during a series of strong storms on Monday – an EF-1 in Mattapoisett and an EF-0 in Barnstable.
The National Weather Service – Boston/Norton office said that a survey team was in the process of investigating damage after the tornado appeared around 11:30 a.m., while a Tornado Warning for the area was active.
“A small EF-1 tornado touched down in the town of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts at 11:20 AM EDT. The storm was on the ground for approximately 3 minutes,” the National Weather Service National Headquarters stated in a report. “The storm moved to the northeast at approximately 20 MPH and lifted off the ground on North Street just north of Eldorado Drive.
SKY7-HD later flew over the area and spotted hundreds of downed trees – a number of which landed on various homes, sheds and infrastructure throughout the area. NWS officials said the “most concentrated damage” was along the area of Eldorado Drive by Granada Court.
The weather service confirmed a second tornado in Barnstable around 11:50 a.m., which travelled for a little over a mile with 80 mph winds.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)