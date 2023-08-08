MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are out in force restoring power and clearing downed tress after officials with the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Massachusetts during a series of strong storms on Monday – an EF-1 in Mattapoisett and an EF-0 in Barnstable.

The National Weather Service – Boston/Norton office said that a survey team was in the process of investigating damage after the tornado appeared around 11:30 a.m., while a Tornado Warning for the area was active.

“A small EF-1 tornado touched down in the town of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts at 11:20 AM EDT. The storm was on the ground for approximately 3 minutes,” the National Weather Service National Headquarters stated in a report. “The storm moved to the northeast at approximately 20 MPH and lifted off the ground on North Street just north of Eldorado Drive.

SKY7-HD later flew over the area and spotted hundreds of downed trees – a number of which landed on various homes, sheds and infrastructure throughout the area. NWS officials said the “most concentrated damage” was along the area of Eldorado Drive by Granada Court.

The weather service confirmed a second tornado in Barnstable around 11:50 a.m., which travelled for a little over a mile with 80 mph winds.

[Survey Results] Good Evening! We are able to confirm that an EF-1 Tornado touched down in Mattapoisett, MA this morning around 11:20AM. More information can be found in our Public Information Statement: https://t.co/ar7CF2QdA1 pic.twitter.com/iVy8boAmaJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023

[Confirmed Tornado in Mattapoisett] A survey team has confirmed a tornado in Mattapoisett, MA around 1130 AM. The survey team is still investigating damage, and a more detailed statement on EF-rating, start & end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023

A second tornado has been confirmed from this morning in Barnstable, MA; near the village of Marstons Mills. This tornado was approximately 1.1 miles long with maximum winds of 80 MPH. More details can be found here: https://t.co/mPgJqe4RG4 pic.twitter.com/ww29Mjlcbc — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023

NOW >>> @7News SKY7 LIVE over tornado damage in Mattapoisett pic.twitter.com/v2W6khfAZG — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachern7) August 8, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)