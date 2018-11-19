Kansas City, Mo. (WHDH) — A Missouri woman is thankful for a team of chimney cleaners who performed a rescue other first responders couldn’t.

Taylor Hazley says her beloved cat named Marble had been missing for several days when she turned up at the bottom of a 15-foot chimney with no way out.

The rescue operation of Marble required precise maneuvering, which the firefighters said they couldn’t do without causing damage.

Hazley’s roommates called a chimney service and they stepped up to do the job.

“When we put our camera down, we were able to determine the length, and where that cat exactly was,” one rescuer said. “My fear was that debris was going to fall on top of it, but after assessing the situation, we determined to go from the bottom up.”

After several tense hours of cutting and drilling, the cat was safely returned to Hazley.

“We’re just extremely grateful that they took honestly, half of their day, to come and free our cat,” she said. “They did it out of the kindness of their hearts, and they’re not asking anything from us, and it’s truly remarkable.”

Marble came out of the chimney scared and covered in soot but was unharmed.

