CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators said fumes from cleaning supplies may have caused several children to get sick at a church concert in Cambridge Tuesday night.

The Cambridge fire chief said one of the children displayed seizure-like symptoms, and shortly after seven other children said they were also feeling sick.

The fire department evacuated St. Paul’s Parish and tested for carbon monoxide or other possible gas leaks, but didn’t find anything at the time.

Officials said the children, part of a choir from France, are okay.

70 other people inside the church were not impacted.

