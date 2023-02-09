BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts have continued in Brighton after a crane toppled onto a building under construction Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Corey Road. No injuries were reported.

By 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, cones and tape were placed around the crane, which was on its side. The arm of the crane appeared near-fully extended, embedded in the wooden frames of the building and hovering outside of the property.

Crews were on scene overnight. By Thursday, the crane was back upright on its wheels.

Boston’s inspectional service department was called to the site on Wednesday.

The construction company working at the site, meanwhile, has said it is working with investigators from OSHA to determine the cause of the incident.

