STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews remained in Stoneham Thursday as residents continued to deal with power problems more than 24 hours after a truck took down seven utility poles on Montvale Avenue in town on Wednesday.

With a new round of winter weather bearing down in the coming days, some residents told 7NEWS they’re hoping to see issues resolved soon.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when officials said a tractor-trailer snagged a power line between Lindenwood Road and Maple Street.

Utility poles fell like dominos, drawing an emergency response that included a hazmat crew tasked with addressing fluid leaking from a pair of fallen transformers.

Several hundred energy customers in the area lost power as a result of the crash.

Generators were brought in. But residents said on Thursday that they had been told the power would be turned off again for a period of time as crews continue to work in the area.

“[There’s] lots of trucks here fixing it, so a problem arises and you fix it and you move onto the next problem,” John Campbell said of the scene during the day.

Campbell was visiting his mother in the area.

Area resident Barry McMillan walked on foot to a nearby grocery store.

He said he received a call earlier in the day alerting him that power would be turned off for four hours.

“Hopefully we will have power in the end and it will be settled,” McMillan said.

