Cleanup continues after powerful storm leaves behind trail of destruction in Mass.

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup continues throughout the Bay State after a record-breaking storm left behind a devastating trail of destruction.

Powerful wind gusts toppled trees onto homes and cars in many communities.

Beverly resident David Johnson says a 65-foot tree fell over in his backyard.

“Two of my buddies showed up, we cleared it out and we still don’t have power but we have a fire going,” he told 7NEWS Thursday night.

In Methuen, tree limbs snapped like toothpicks as wind gusts roared.

A tree limb sliced through the roof of a home on Hidden Road and punctured a man’s bed, according to Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon.

Fortunately, the homeowner had decided to spend the night sleeping downstairs.

Fallen trees also took down power lines, leaving one Haverhill firefighter hospitalized after he was shocked while fighting a house fire sparked by a downed line.

Their condition was not immediately released.

On Thursday morning, as many as 225,000 homes and businesses had been without power.

The potent coastal storm also snarled the Thursday morning commute on the Commuter Rail due to the power outages, downed trees and flooding.

A tree fell on the tracks of the Newburyport/Rockport Line, creating serious backups.

The Lowell Line tracks experienced flooding, which also led to delays to service.

Regular service on the Commuter Rail Line has since resumed.

