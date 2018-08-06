Cleanup continues after tornado damages buildings in Webster

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) – A massive cleanup effort continued Monday in Webster, two days after a tornado touched down in the middle of town, leaving several buildings damaged and dozens of residents displaced.

The tornado, which touched down about 10 a.m. in the area of Main Street, did so much damage that two buildings had to be demolished and the American Red Cross had to be called in to assist about 45 people left homeless. An additional two buildings may also need to be demolished in the coming days.

The residents of the areas affected are now emerging from their homes today to repair the damage done to their town.

“Everything from my whole life, my child’s whole life was in that apartment,” said Mary Cruz, who was one of a dozen people displaced due to the EF-1 tornado.

One woman suffered minor injuries when debris from one building fell onto her car.

No additional injuries were reported.

