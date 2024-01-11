HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts continued in Hampton, New Hampshire Thursday, one day after floodwater and sea foam inundated some local streets.

The flooding prompted warnings from local officials on Wednesday morning and forced crews to close some while they waited for the water to recede.

By Thursday, many community members said they were happy to see the Ocean Boulevard area in town getting back to normal.

“It’s terrible,” said community member Dean Scott. “But the crew here does an excellent job keeping this clear, so it’s pretty dependable.”

Scott walks Ocean Boulevard every week.

Nearby, Bob and Susan Nelson live next to an area of marshland.

Speaking with 7NEWS, they said they noticed the water rising on Wednesday.

“We had running water all the way around the house,” Bob said.

Bob said the water reached three inches up exterior walls.

Eying the flooding, Susan said she was concerned the water would damage expensive machines and fabrics in a sewing studio in her garage.

The Nelsons’ house was not damaged. The water, though, rose high enough that the Nelsons took out their kayaks and started paddling.

“We were responsible and stayed in our own yard,” Susan said.

While they avoided damage, the Nelsons said some of their neighbors had it worse.

Bob said he and Susan called some neighbors “to let them know they should come up and take a look.”

Wednesday’s flooding in Hampton came as other communities around New England dealt with their own incidents of flooding and other damage from stormy weather that swept through the region.

Though the water caused damage, officials in Hampton said there were no reported injuries.

