Cleanup continues in MA after latest nor’easter, another foot of snow possible this week

BOXFORD, MA (WHDH) — Cleanup continued Saturday into Sunday in parts of Massachusetts after Wednesday’s nor’easter.

Crews are still working to clear toppled trees from power lines, but the power problems continued into Saturday night.

Many people in Boxford were still dealing with power problems – hundreds of people have been in the dark for days.

One Boxford resident said it “warms his heart” to see crews working on restoring the power. He also noted that crews have been “working very hard.”

As of Saturday evening, 60% of people in Boxford still had no power. By Sunday morning, the percentage of people without power dropped below 30%.

While the work is appreciated, some are still frustrated by the fact that another storm is heading into MA on Tuesday.

Although snow is not expected to be as heavy as it was during the last nor’easter, the state will still experience 6-12 inches of snow between Monday evening and Tuesday. For more, visit 7Weather.

While temps are near 32 with snow falling Tuesday, atmosphere just above the surface is colder than last storm, so the snow shouldn't be as clingy/heavy for trees and powerlines. pic.twitter.com/LM5JBGrL0e — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 11, 2018

The clocks have changed, the pattern has not. Another coastal storm for Monday night and Tuesday. Opening bid… 6-12" widespread across much of the eastern half of New England. Track dictates exact #s, we'll fine tune for better or worse next day or so. pic.twitter.com/JOSDrTjR0r — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 11, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)