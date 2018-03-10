BOXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – The cleanup continued Saturday in Merrimack Valley after Wednesday’s nor’easter. The area was hit particularly hard.

Many people in the region were still dealing with power problems – nearly half the homes were still without power as of 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews worked throughout the evening to remove branches around power lines.

One Boxford resident said it “warms his heart” to see crews working on restoring the power. He also noted that crews have been “working very hard.”

