Cleanup continues on coast ahead of 2nd storm

SANDWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — Coastal communities still cleaning up from Friday’s nor’easter are bracing for another storm in the forecast for later this week.

In Sandwich, Friday’s storm brought severe flooding and wind gusts as high as 90 miles per hour. Houses with decks ripped off and foundations washed away have been condemned and are now barely standing up. Some neighborhoods still have streets flooded with water.

“We’ve seen a lot of trees down, a lot of shingles missing on the houses and garages,” said Bruce Wiksten. “It was quite a storm. We’ve been here 40 years and it was the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Building inspectors and the Department of Natural Resources will now be assessing the damaged homes.

A little further north in Scituate, many remain without power. At the height of the storm on Friday, the entire town was without electricity. Utility crews have been working through the weekend and all day Monday to get things back up and running.

As of 10:17 p.m., more than 31,000 residents in Massachusetts are still in the dark.

