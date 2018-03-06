SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Fierce waves knocked down foundations, outdoor decks were ripped off and parts of homes washed away during last week’s nor’easter.

Drone video showed how several homes sustained extensive damages.

“There are some homes that are harder to get access to ’cause when the tide comes in, you just can’t get pickup trucks down there,” said Sandwich Town Manager Bud Dunham.

Strong winds, reaching close to 90 mph, uprooted trees and caused widespread power outages.

“I’ve seen a lot of trees down, a lot of shingles missing on the houses and garages. It was quite a storm. We’ve been here 40 years and it was at least the worst I’ve ever seen,” said resident Bruce Wiksten.

Many neighborhoods still have high water and sand covering the streets, while emergency leaders try to figure out where to go next.

“There’s parts of town that have just been decimated. We’ve gotten more flooding and damage than we have in probably 20 years,” said Dunham.

Cleanup is now underway on the Cape but residents are already bracing for another nor’easter.

