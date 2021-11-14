ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts continued Sunday after another round of powerful storms moved through the Northeast on Saturday night, downing trees and branches and knocking out power to thousands across the region.

As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, nearly 200 homes and businesses reported they were still without power in the Bay State–that number has since dropped to 19.

Power crews could be seen cleaning up fallen tree limbs and fixing downed wires on Thrasher Street in Taunton. The road was blocked off for a majority of the evening due to the path of destruction left behind by the storm.

In Ashland, a lightning strike caused a tree to explode and crash down on a building at the Ashland Commons Apartment Complex, ripping a hole in the building’s roof.

The tree then slammed into several vehicles in the parking lot of the complex, shattering windows and littering the pavement with glass and other debris.

No one was injured during the incident, though six residents were displaced and are now receiving assistance from the Red Cross, fire officials said.

Parts of Cape Cod were among some of the hardest-hit areas of the Bay State on Saturday. Tornado warnings had been issued for parts of Martha’s Vineyard and Barnstable County, though no tornado touch down was reported, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm brought pea-sized hail and high winds to Rhode Island, the hail almost resembling snow as it poured down in Westerly.

A tornado watch had been issued for northern parts of the Ocean State, though no touch down was reported.

Connecticut also experience whipping winds on Saturday night–downed power lines knocking out the lights at a high school football game.

The game between Stonington and Plainfield had to be postponed until Sunday.

Before the powerful storm blew through New England, it brought severe weather to people on Long Island.

Drivers spotted what appeared to be a tornado crossing the highway, sending leaves and debris flying through the air as the startled drivers tried to stay on the road.

Businesses were ripped apart in Long Island–the roof partially caving in at an Aldi supermarket and high winds damaging a nearby Chipotle restaurant.

Cleanup efforts across the region are now well underway as experts survey the damage.

