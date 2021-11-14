ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts continued Sunday after another round of powerful storms moved through the Northeast region Saturday night, downing trees and branches and knocking out power to thousands across the region.

As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, nearly 200 homes and businesses reported they are still without power in the Bay State.

Power crews could be seen cleaning up fallen tree limbs and fixing downed wires in Taunton on Saturday night. Thrasher Street was blocked off for a majority of the evening due to the path of destruction left behind by the storm.

In Ashland, a large tree came crashing down on a building at the Ashland Commons Apartment Complex during a strong burst of rain and wind, ripping a hole in the roof.

The tree then slammed into several vehicles in the parking lot of the complex, shattering windows and littering the pavement with glass and other debris.

No one was injured during the incident, officials said.

The storm brought pea-sized hail and high winds to Rhode Island, the hail almost resembling snow as it poured down in Westerly.

Connecticut also experience whipping winds on Saturday night–downed power lines knocking out the lights at a high school football game.

The game between Stonington and Plainfield had to be postponed until Sunday.

Before the powerful storm blew through New England, it brought severe weather to people on Long Island.

Drivers spotted what appeared to be a tornado crossing the highway, sending leaves and debris flying through the air as the startled drivers tried to stay on the road.

Businesses were ripped apart in Long Island–the roof partially caving in at an Aldi supermarket and high winds damaging a nearby Chipotle restaurant.

Cleanup efforts across the region are now well underway as experts survey the damage.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)