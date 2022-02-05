FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts are well underway Saturday morning after a nasty winter storm encased much of the Bay State in ice on Friday.

The storm packed a messy mix of snow, slush, and sleet that froze overnight, making tough work for cleanup crews in Boston and difficult conditions for drivers across the state.

Crews struggled to treat the roads on Friday due to rain that was changing over to snow and back again, according to MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“Crews are dealing with a challenging storm that is changing from rain to snow and back again which reduces the effectiveness of treatment,” Gulliver said Friday. “Roads are icy in many areas. Please avoid driving if possible and reduce speed and use caution if you must be on the roadways.”

Emergency crews on Friday responded to hundreds of crashes as freezing rain and sleet turned roads into sheets of ice, with travel quickly turning treacherous.

“Our troopers have responded to well over 200 crashes with either injuries or property damage, including one fatality. Patrols were going from one crash to another,” Massachusetts State Police said. “Stay off the roads if possible, and take it slow if not.”

This number is most definitely low because reports are still being written and entered, but since 5 pm last night our Troopers have responded to well over 200 crashes with either injuries or property damage, including one fatality. Patrols were going from one crash to another. pic.twitter.com/YFrm12MHrW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

At the height of the storm, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation had more than 1,600 pieces of equipment out on the roads.

“On my way to work this morning I saw 12 accidents,” said Massachusetts resident Mackenzie King on Friday.

At least one person died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, authorities said.

In Ipswich, a dump truck rolled over on Route 1 north at Linebrook Road and spilled sand in the roadway.

Emergency officials in Littleton also reported multiple accidents on both I-495 and Route 2.

Busy morning for LPD and LFD. If you do not need to be on the road please stay home. https://t.co/SbqGxRnzJz — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 4, 2022

In Weston, a multi-vehicle crash on westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike snarled traffic during the afternoon commute.

Troopers on scene of crash, Mass Pike WB, Weston. No injuries. Two vehicles towed. Expect delays. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/K1gU2qt7fN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

In Hanson, one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after their car slid off the roadway and into a pole Friday evening.

The speed restriction of 40 mph on Interstate 90 was lifted early Saturday morning and tractor-trailers, tandems, and special permit vehicles are now permitted to travel on the highway, according to MassDOT officials.

MassDOT update: no longer a ban on travel on I-90 betw Boston- NY by tractor trailers, tandems, special permit vehicles. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 5, 2022

People who must travel while cleanup efforts are underway Saturday are asked to drive slowly and remain cautious.

“Pull off and clean your wipers, make sure your headlights are clear, and don’t think you can go 90 mph,” said Dave LaForce.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)