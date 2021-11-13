BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts are now underway after a 10-day streak of dry weather came to an end Friday with powerful storms moving through the Bay State.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, 412 homes and businesses reported they are still without power in communities from the Cape up through the North Shore, down from 10,000 at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The storm produced strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph in some areas. The Blue Hill Observatory even logged a wind gust of 72 mph.

A tornado warning was issued in Nantucket around 5:50 p.m. but was allowed to expire shortly after 6 p.m. as the rotation moved offshore.

A wind advisory was issued for parts of Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Plymouth, and Nantucket counties from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic lights in Stoughton were brought down on Route 138.

In Billerica, multiple trees came crashing down during a strong but short burst of rain and wind. One of the trees tipped over on top of some powerlines near the intersection of Jeff and Wildbrook, knocking out power to some area homes. In that town, more than 300 service outages were reported.

The heavy rain in conjunction with blocked drainage areas, brought street flooding as some drainage areas may be clogged with leaves.

Down the Cape, the wild weather turned a Falmouth gas station parking lot into a pond. The workers at the Palmer Avenue location rushed out to sercure their garbage cans and tried unclogging storm drains with brooms.

In Framingham, drivers made slow progress through some of the lower-lying streets where a few feet of water had pooled.

The rain is projected to taper off from west to east between 5 to 7 p.m.

