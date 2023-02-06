CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup work continued at Alewife station in Cambridge on Monday after a driver rammed his car into a concrete wall in the station’s parking garage over the weekend.

The crash took place on Saturday. Authorities said they believed the crash, which sent a 10,000 pound chunk of concrete falling onto the glass roof of Alewife’s mezzanine, was intentional.

A 14-year-old girl suffered a minor hand injury as a result of the incident, according to T officials.

MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said on Monday the incident “could have been an absolutely horrific event.”

Shuttle buses have replaced subway service between Davis Square and Alewife. The parking garage has been closed.

Gonneville said the T is hoping to get the garage reopened by mid-week for the 1,200 cars that use it each day.

He said the mezzanine still needs to be assessed by structural engineers.

Crews were working to clean up and secure the site as of Monday. Gonneville said engineers will conduct a “full evaluation” once the site is secured.

For now, the T is continuing to bus between Alewife and Davis square. Officials say about 5,000 commuters use Alewife on a daily basis.

The MBTA Transit Police Department’s investigation into this crash is ongoing.

The MBTA said the Alewife garage will reopen once they have created a safe, accessible path between the garage and busway. Drivers with cars already parked there are allowed to retrieve them, but everyone else is asked to seek alternate parking sites.

The MBTA said on Sunday night that riders should expect shuttle buses to continue this week.

