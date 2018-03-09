Cleanup, power restoration efforts underway after damaging storm

(WHDH) — The push to get power back on is well underway as cleanup and repairs are in full swing across the state.

Wednesday’s nor’easter dumped heavy, wet snow across the region that toppled trees and power lines, at one point knocking out power to more than 350,000 people.

By Thursday night, more than 230,000 were still without power. But overnight efforts have brought the total Friday morning to more than 150,000.

In Southborough, a tree slammed into homes, but fortunately nobody was hurt. In Westborough, a tree came crashing down on a fire truck, smashing the windshield. And in Northborough, cars were stuck, with people trapped and left in the dark.

In Tewksbury, crews spent the day cleaning up and trying to restore power. Resident Steve Burgess says he still has a lot to do after trees and lines came down, ripping off a part of his house.

“It was high winds but I did not think it would do anything like this,” he said.

In North Andover, wires were draped across roads — not an uncommon site for many in the state as people tried to stay warm without power.

Cleanup efforts will continue Friday, with hopes of getting everyone back up and running before the potential for another storm early next week.

