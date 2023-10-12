NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts got underway Wednesday after four workers, large construction machinery and pounds of debris came crashing into New Bedford Harbor when a bulkhead collapsed.

While no one was injured, the cleanup was far from over Wednesday night as submerged piles of wooden beams, twisted metal and construction equipment littered the harbor.

SKY7-HD was over the scene, showing the aftermath of the collapse that happened around 2 p.m.

Later speaking with reporters, New Bedford’s fire chief said the roughly 8,000 square-foot pier had been under construction when it collapsed.

Two of the workers were taken to a nearby hospital after this incident. They are expected to survive.

Back at New Bedford Harbor, multiple agencies were working Wednesday to make sure debris and leaking pollutants don’t spread.

“It’s kind of a big operation trying to retrieve all of this debris,” said Fire Chief Scott Kruger.

Kruger said crews would deploy booms in the water due to concerns about hydraulic fluid and diesel from equipment that had been on the bulkhead.

Kruger continued, saying the cleanup could be a long-term operation.

“We’re going to make sure it all gets boomed off and that the harbor is safe for other marine vessels to operate,” Kruger said.

The cause of the collapse remained under investigation as of Wednesday night.

As part of the investigation, Kruger said structural engineers will be on site Thursday. Dive teams are also expected to arrive to help unmoor fishing vessels that were trapped during the bulkhead collapse.

