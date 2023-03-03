WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a car crashed into a home on Woburn Street in Wilmington late Thursday night, according to police.

Officials say the car jumped the curb, knocked over a street sign, drove through two yards and into the house near the garage.

A man was home at the time and came running out to call 911. At least two people were in the car, which has some front end damage.

The condition of the people who were inside the car is unknown at this time.

A neighbor said he came running to help after he heard the crash.

“I ran up to the car, the guy was still in the car and he came out and he all disoriented and bloodied,” Frankie Melanson said. “His face was very injured and we waited there with him until the police came.”

Crews worked overnight to board up the house and the car has been towed away.

Neighbors told 7NEWS the couple who lives in the home are staying with other people. The building inspector ruled the house not safe to live in at this point.

