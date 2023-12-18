Cleanup efforts were underway Monday night after heavy rain and strong winds flooded roads and sent trees crashing onto homes, cars and utility infrastructure around New England.

Conditions deteriorated overnight leading into Monday morning. By the time the storm left the area late Monday afternoon, one person was dead after a tree fell on a camper and Hanover and thousands of others remained in the dark.

“We know the timing of this storm is terrible as people are trying to enjoy time off or prepare for the Christmas holiday,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom in a statement shortly before 3 p.m.

“…[O]ur employees are committed to working around-the-clock until all of our customers affected by this storm have their power back,” he later continued.

Local wind gusts peaked at 90 miles-per-hour on Great Blue Hill in Milton. Elsewhere, Boston, Nantucket, Norwood and North Weymouth recorded gusts over 60 miles-per-hour.

The storm also dropped several inches of rain in many spots, with 4.8 inches measured in Ashfield, 3.84 measured in Stow and 3.31 measured in Norwood.

As the rain continued to fall, reports of damage poured in.

In Boston, debris from a MassArt building crashed to the ground off Huntington Avenue after a structure hanging over a building entrance appeared to collapse.

Downed trees blocked roads in communities including Haverhill, Foxborough, Millbury, Waltham and Topsfield, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Flooding also closed roads.

In Cohasset, police said a falling tree branch hit a moving car on Route 3A. Police said the car was badly damaged. Both a mother and her infant suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to an area hospital, according to police.

In Medfield, a tree fell on a police cruiser. Police shared photos showing the damaged car but said no one was hurt.

In Newton, downed power lines landed on top of a car, causing it to catch fire. The car was left partially melted and burned. The driver, officials said, got herself out of the car but was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Wind ripped the roof off a car wash in Salem, New Hampshire.

In Lynnfield, Danvers, Wellesley, Weston and Boston, falling trees hit houses.

Speaking with 7NEWS at the damaged home in Weston, Marina Jovanovic said she had been upstairs working in her office when her whole roof collapsed on top of her. Jovanovic said she crawled under the table.

“The whole roof fell,” she said. “It blocked the door. I couldn’t get out.”

Jovanovic said she didn’t feel any pain when the roof came down because she was in so much shock.

With her two children and mother-in-law also home at the time, she said they are grateful they are all safe.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” she said.

While authorities were still investigating as of Monday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said high winds appeared to be a factor in the death of an 89-year-old man in Hanover. The man, officials said, was trapped in a “small travel trailer” after a tree fell on the vehicle, nearly splitting it in half.

The DA’s office said emergency crews eventually removed the man from the camper and brought him to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration at one point grounded all flights departing Logan Airport in Boston. Flights were still severely delayed as of Monday afternoon.

MBTA ferry service was disrupted on multiple routes, only resuming for some routes around 2 p.m. Though service resumed elsewhere, the MBTA on its website said there will be no service on the Hull ferry through the end of the day Tuesday while crews complete cleanup work at the Hull Dock.

The T didn’t share further information on damage near the dock. Video from the area, though, showed cars crushed by toppled poles. No injuries were reported.

—

WATCH: Cars crushed by toppled poles near MBTA Hull ferry parking lot

—

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, there were more than 285,000 power outages reported statewide, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The number had dipped to just over 210,000 outages as of around 8 p.m., with South Shore communities among the hardest hit.

Eversource in its latest update shortly before 3 p.m. said hundreds of line and tree crews were working to restore power, clear blocked roads and assess damage.

The energy company said it was also working to bring in additional contract crews to support restoration efforts.

Promising “non-stop” work, Hallstrom in his statement said restoration efforts still “will take some time,” especially as crews contend with new damage and outages due to weakened and saturated ground.

Eversource warned community members to steer clear of downed wires and report downed wires to 911, in the meantime.

National Grid issued its own statement regarding restoration efforts near 8 p.m. Monday.

“Our crews worked throughout the day today, where safe to do so, and will continue throughout the night and around the clock to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,” said Vice President for Electric Operations for New England Tim Moore.

Moore said crews were working to make repairs and restore service.

While work continued, Moore thanked customers “for their patience and understanding as we continue to make progress.”

—

WATCH: Storm triggers flooding in New Hampshire, Maine

—

Wind and rain spread across southern New England Monday. Stormy conditions also extended north, bringing severe flooding to parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

In Newry, Maine, video showed large pieces of metal floating down the Sunday River.

More than five inches of rain in the area ultimately damaged roads and trails at the nearby Sunday River ski resort, prompting the ski resort to close on Tuesday. Sunday River in a statement said it was assessing damage and will work to reopen as soon as possible.

In New Hampshire, additional video showed the Saco River near North Conway overflowing its banks, sending floodwaters into riverfront areas and uprooting trees.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)