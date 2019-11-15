Cleanup underway after dump truck rolls over on ramp to Route 1 in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck rolled over and spilled its load on a ramp to Route 1 in Chelsea on Friday morning.

The truck flipped on its side while on the Route 16 on-ramp that carries traffic onto the northbound side of the highway around 8:30 a.m., according to the Chelsea Police Department.

A photo from the scene showed a large emergency response and debris all over the roadway.

The ramp is expected to closed for at least an hour.

There were no reported injuries.

Troopers remain on scene at ramp from Rt 16E to Rte 1N, for a truck rollover. Exit may remain closed for up to another hour for the removal of the rolled over truck. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 15, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)