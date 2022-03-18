HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive cleanup is underway after a piece of construction equipment became submerged in Hingham Harbor on Friday.

Photos and video from the scene showed the cab of a Caterpillar excavator almost totally submerged in the water not far from the shore.

Crews from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection have responded to the scene.

Divers could also be seen in the harbor assessing the situation.

It’s not clear how the excavator ended up in the harbor.

