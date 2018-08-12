LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (WHDH) – Flash floods hit many parts of New Jersey Saturday and Sunday, dropping nearly five inches of rain in some area.

Heavy rainfall swept cars away Saturday in Little Falls, NJ, causing cats from a local dealership to slide down the road.

Parking lots transformed into swimming pools as water covered parked cars and flooding highways.

Water submerged roadways across the state, creating dangerous driving conditions. Officials shut down a section of the highway where water blocked the road.

The rainfall even stalled a wedding by causing members of the bridal party to be stranded. Police officers had to rescue the bride and groom from their cars after they became stuck in the fast-rising water.

Cleanup was well underway Sunday night as dozens of destroyed cars were towed away.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)