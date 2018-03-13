Cleanup underway after heavy snow covers Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A delirious plow driver took a quick breather for the first time this month as heavy snow that fell throughout Tuesday finally reduced to flurries Tuesday night.

It was a marathon day after a marathon couple of weeks. About 14 inches dropped in Worcester Tuesday, more than enough for some snowblowers to handle.

“Not great…not great,” said resident Derek Jouzitis. “I’m pretty done with the snow.”

Officials say that even as the snow has slowed, clearing will continue throughout the night. Wet, heavy flakes from the early morning caused lasting concerns.

“The damage was done in terms of that pack underneath,” said Worcester Public Works commissioner Paul Moosey. “We did pre-treat, so that will help us scrape it up.”

But residents pushed on. Yedier Arroyo made it to the hospital to celebrate his mother’s final cancer treatment.

“As long as she’s out with cancer, I’ll go through 9 feet of snow if I have to,” he said.

Those here are just hoping winter can finally see its way out as another cleanup begins.

